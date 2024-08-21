Here's a first look at A Thousand Blows, a new series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's new series, A Thousand Blows, comes to Hulu in 2025

Steven Knight stays busy. He’s got the Peaky Blinders movie in the works, a Star Wars script to chip away at, and House Of Guinness, his upcoming series about the family’s brewery empire in the 19th century. That’d be plenty for any man, but he’s got a whole new series to launch: A Thousand Blows, coming to Hulu in 2025. On Tuesday, the series, which stars Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) and Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire), released some first-look images (below) to get fans excited for what’s to come.

A Thousand Blows stars Kirby “as Hezekiah Moscow, who finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End from Jamaica,” per the series synopsis. “Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by Erin Doherty (The Crown), leader of The Forty Elephants—the notorious all-female London gang—as they battle for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham, a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.”

A period piece about England’s street toughs—in other words, exactly up Knight’s alley. Per Hulu, the series also stars Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin as Mr Lao and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson, as well as Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William ‘Punch’ Lewis, Adam Nagaitis as the Earl of Lonsdale, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac, Tom Davis as Charlie Mitchell and Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy. Members of The Forty Elephants include Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover.

“The love and care that went into this thrilling production is evident on screen from the first moment,” Knight said in a statement. “What makes the story we tell all the more compelling is that it is based on the lives of real people who lived extraordinary lives in extraordinary times.”