A “Weird Al” Yankovic musical is coming to Broadway

Dare To Be Stupid will be an original story set to Yankovic’s beloved parody songs.

By Miranda Wollen  |  May 13, 2026 | 10:49am
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Music News "Weird Al" Yankovic
A “Weird Al” Yankovic musical is coming to Broadway

The road to an EGOT may be getting shorter for “Weird Al” Yankovic, as Dare To Be Stupid, a new Broadway production featuring highlights from the parody singer’s four-decade career, is officially in development. The musical will feature songs including “White & Nerdy,” of Chamillionaire “Ridin’” fame; “Amish Paradise,” an arguable improvement on Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”; the career-making Michal Jackson parody “Eat It”; the meta “Smells Like Nirvana”; and the Madonna spoof “Like a Surgeon.” Yankovic will develop the musical alongside Broadway veterans Scott Brown, Anthony King, and Moulin Rouge! director Alex Timbers, who also worked on David Byrne’s American Utopia, the Byrne-Fatboy Slim disco collaboration Here Lies Love, and All In: Comedy About Love, a Broadway show built around the Magnetic Fields’ 69 Love Songs.

“Ever since I was a middle-aged man, I’ve always wanted to be a part of the New York theatre community,” Yankovic shared in a statement. “Plus, the one thing people always say about Broadway is that it’s ‘severely lacking in Weird Al-based entertainment,’ and I think this musical should fix that problem immediately.” No timeline has yet been given for the show’s release or its production, but additional details are forthcoming. In the meantime, “Weird Al” is continuing on his 90-city BIGGER & WEIRDER tour. We’ll be listening to Bad Hair Day and dusting off our accordions.

 
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