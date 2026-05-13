A “Weird Al” Yankovic musical is coming to Broadway Dare To Be Stupid will be an original story set to Yankovic’s beloved parody songs.

The road to an EGOT may be getting shorter for “Weird Al” Yankovic, as Dare To Be Stupid, a new Broadway production featuring highlights from the parody singer’s four-decade career, is officially in development. The musical will feature songs including “White & Nerdy,” of Chamillionaire “Ridin’” fame; “Amish Paradise,” an arguable improvement on Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”; the career-making Michal Jackson parody “Eat It”; the meta “Smells Like Nirvana”; and the Madonna spoof “Like a Surgeon.” Yankovic will develop the musical alongside Broadway veterans Scott Brown, Anthony King, and Moulin Rouge! director Alex Timbers, who also worked on David Byrne’s American Utopia, the Byrne-Fatboy Slim disco collaboration Here Lies Love, and All In: Comedy About Love, a Broadway show built around the Magnetic Fields’ 69 Love Songs.