A “Weird Al” Yankovic musical is coming to Broadway
Dare To Be Stupid will be an original story set to Yankovic’s beloved parody songs.Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The road to an EGOT may be getting shorter for “Weird Al” Yankovic, as Dare To Be Stupid, a new Broadway production featuring highlights from the parody singer’s four-decade career, is officially in development. The musical will feature songs including “White & Nerdy,” of Chamillionaire “Ridin’” fame; “Amish Paradise,” an arguable improvement on Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”; the career-making Michal Jackson parody “Eat It”; the meta “Smells Like Nirvana”; and the Madonna spoof “Like a Surgeon.” Yankovic will develop the musical alongside Broadway veterans Scott Brown, Anthony King, and Moulin Rouge! director Alex Timbers, who also worked on David Byrne’s American Utopia, the Byrne-Fatboy Slim disco collaboration Here Lies Love, and All In: Comedy About Love, a Broadway show built around the Magnetic Fields’ 69 Love Songs.