After unleashing comics, Byron Allen is taking over BuzzFeed In addition to replacing Stephen Colbert on CBS, Byron Allen is buying a controlling stake in Buzzfeed.

Get your 2026 bingo cards ready because here’s another opportunity to declare what isn’t on them. The New York Times reports that Byron Allen, the comedian and entrepreneur behind Comics Unleashed, is buying a controlling interest in BuzzFeed, once the future of media with an award-winning news desk, and now a failed experiment in the possibilities of AI clickbait. Allen Family Digital, of which Allen is the founder, chairman, and CEO, is paying $120 million for a 52 percent controlling share in the company, with Allen himself taking over as CEO, demoting co-founder Jonah Peretti to the esteemed office of president of artificial intelligence, where his LLMs fail to generate anything as entertaining as the “How Terrible Of A Sister Are You Actually?” quiz. Try as it might, Silicon Valley simply cannot automate the bored, over-caffeinated, and underemployed 20-something blogger. Nothing baits a click quite like “22 Celebrities That Look Nothing Alike.”