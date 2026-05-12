ABC unveils notably Bachelor-free fall lineup
The network also made the unusual decision to renew every single one of its scripted series.Image courtesy of ABC
The Bachelor, long a staple of ABC’s lineup, has had a tumultuous couple of months. The most recent season of The Bachelorette was pulled just days before it was set to begin airing over domestic violence allegations surrounding star Taylor Frankie Paul. Paul has been more or less let off the hook legally, and ABC is still weighing whether they’ll eventually air her season (which was also supposed to tie-in with another Disney-owned property, The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives on Hulu). And so while the megacorporation figures out what they’re gonna do, they have left The Bachelor—or any of its spinoffs, be they Golden or In Paradise—off the fall 2026 schedule.
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