A24 very sorry it hit Backrooms-inspired art with a copyright strike
After Backrooms director Kane Parsons made public statements that he was "looking into" the claims, A24 issued a statement apologizing for the "automated" takedowns.A24's Backrooms, Screenshot: YouTube
A24 issued a statement this weekend addressing claims that it was getting heavy-handed with copyright strikes against online creators working in the world of online horror sensation The Backrooms, acknowledging that Kane Parson’s film set in the collaborative universe, Backrooms, “is one part of an infinitely bigger ecosystem.” (We’d link directly to said statement, but the studio made the irritating decision to issue it via its Instagram Story, the self-destructing Mission: Impossible tape of modern social media communication; outlets like Kotaku have screenshots of the statement.) The statement arrived a few days after a Reddit post went viral, stating that an artwork being sold on Redbubble, based on the yellow wallpaper designs from the original Backrooms images that inspired the meme, had been hit with a takedown request. Parsons himself posted a response in the thread, saying “I’m looking into this. Should not be happening”; Discord messages allegedly sent by him in the aftermath included statements that he was “pressuring” the studio to discontinue any such efforts.