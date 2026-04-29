A24 to take a page from BookTok for Boyfriend Material The enemies-to-lovers romance has been optioned to be a TV series.

It may be harder every day to make a living as a writer, but writing something that becomes beloved by the BookTok set still has the potential to bring fame and fortune. Whether it happens exactly like that for Alexis Hall remains to be seen, but she certainly just got a vote of confidence from A24. The UK arm of the studio has optioned the TV rights to her 2020 novel Boyfriend Material, which is the first of a trilogy that Deadline notes is popular on TikTok.