A24 to take a page from BookTok for Boyfriend Material

The enemies-to-lovers romance has been optioned to be a TV series.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 29, 2026 | 11:34am
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A24 to take a page from BookTok for Boyfriend Material

It may be harder every day to make a living as a writer, but writing something that becomes beloved by the BookTok set still has the potential to bring fame and fortune. Whether it happens exactly like that for Alexis Hall remains to be seen, but she certainly just got a vote of confidence from A24. The UK arm of the studio has optioned the TV rights to her 2020 novel Boyfriend Material, which is the first of a trilogy that Deadline notes is popular on TikTok. 

Boyfriend Material is described as an enemies-to-lovers romance, which is a favorite subgenre of BookTok. The plot concerns Luc, a messy twentysomething who runs into Oliver, a workaholic barrister. Do you think these kids will be able to make it work? Well, there are two more books titled Husband Material and the forthcoming Husband Material, so, if we had to take a wild guess, yes. There’s no immediate details on the development of Boyfriend Material or where it might end up. Deadline also reports that A24 has been snapping up rights to quite a few books lately, so it could be a little while before it actually makes it to the screen.

 
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