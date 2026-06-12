Original Blair Witch star explains why she's staying out of the rebooted woods

With yet another reboot of The Blair Witch Project on the way, producers Jason Blum and James Wan appeared on the IndieWire podcast Screen Talk to hype the film, which comes out next year. As a gesture of good faith, Wan spoke to how much it mattered to him to receive the blessings of “all the original people that were involved in the original Blair Witch.” It’s no secret that the trio of stars from the 1999 indie, Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael C. Williams, have had a hard time getting paid for their contributions to one of the most successful horror films ever. In the run-up to the reboot’s announcement, they publicly petitioned Lionsgate for retroactive residuals and “meaningful consultation on any future Blair Witch reboot, sequel, prequel, toy, game, ride, escape room, etc,” which bears their name or likeness. It’s a situation not unlike one that Obsession‘s art director is fighting; the cast of the original never received anywhere near the compensation a hit film should pay out. To his credit, Wan successfully enlisted stars Leonard and Williams, writer-directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, and producer Gregg Hale as executive producers on the film. Where was the star of The Blair Witch Project? She’s staying out of it.

Responding on Facebook to a post about the new film (via Deadline), Donahue clarified her absence. “I was offered an agreement that, for me personally, raised difficult long-term questions about rights, future technological use of identity and voice, the ability to speak freely, and compensation. Ultimately, it just wasn’t something I felt comfortable signing,” she wrote. “I genuinely wish everyone involved well. But preserving my autonomy mattered more to me.”

The new Blair Witch is expected in theaters next year and “will deal with a family that goes on a camping trip but goes missing one by one after they hear strange noises in the forest.” At least they won’t have a digital Heather Donahue to worry about.