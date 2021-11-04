A24, the studio more responsible than any other for releasing movies now grouped under the unfortunate genre term “elevated horror,” is not above appreciating movie trash—especially the junk artifacts created to promote film. Proof of this is their current auction that features a “One Man’s Trash” section which, true to its name, is selling off a bunch of promotional items that many would toss in the garbage and others would pay good money to have in their homes.



“One Man’s Trash” is described as “a collection of easily tossable swag that has endured despite the odds” to be sold now “in surprisingly pristine condition.” The 24 items include a range of stuff that goes from Friday rolling papers, Pretty In Pink balloons, and a Swingers matchbook to a Christine bumper sticker and a Coach Carter CD case shaped like a basketball.

The concepts behind some of these items, like an Eraserhead cut-out mask, an Airplane II air sickness bag, a Psycho III shower cap, and a Dumb And Dumber pencil with erasers on both ends, are easy to understand.



Others, like an Alien matchbook and a Wayne’s World plastic cup simple exist because, well, people need matches and hydration.



Profits from the auction will go toward the Vidiots Foundation, an L.A.-based organization that “[produces] unique year-round film programs and education initiatives designed to inspire and engage new generations, and provide a critical and equitable entry point to film and media.”



A24 itself sent out horrible little dolls to promote movies like Hereditary, sold a Midsommar “Bear In A Cage” toy, and has auctioned off some of its own movie props. Maybe, in 20 years time, it can do another auction that consists entirely of its own promotional junk.



The auction (that features “One’s Man Trash” and the other sections including “Batteries Not Included,” “Novelty Factor,” “Crown Jewels,” “This Exists...Weird” and “Head To Toe Promo”) runs until November 11th, so get bidding now if you don’t want to miss out on, at long last, owning your very own Glitter snap bracelet.



[via Nerdist]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com