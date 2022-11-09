The late Aaron Carter, best known for being a teen pop sensation in the early 2000s, had reportedly finished filming a pilot for a new indie sitcom called Group shortly before his death. W riter-director Brian Farmer and his team have been given the blessing of Carter’s management to move forward with the project, which will complete post-production before being shopped around to networks, according to Deadline.



“I was heartbroken to hear the shocking news about Aaron on Saturday. Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about. He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that,” Farmer said in a statement to the outlet. “He was such a kind soul and a pleasure to work with, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was a part of Group and countless others. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Deadline reports that Carter was “eager to open up about his real-life struggles by playing a fictionalized version of himself” in Group, a series about mental health advocacy set in group therapy. His previous screen credits include the film Popstar, the short-lived family reality series House Of Carters, and a series of guest appearances on shows like 7th Heaven, Angie Tribeca, and a much-beloved episode of Lizzie McGuire.

The Group pilot also stars Samm Levine, Olive Chiacchia, Ari Stidham, Ashley Brinkman, Kevin Clayette, Abdoulaye NGom, Anne Judson-Yager, and Mike Starr. Chiacchia, who plays Carter’s love interest in the show, posted on Instagram that Carter was “truly the most loving, professional, kind and talented performer I’ve worked with” alongside several behind-the-scenes photos from the production. “I wish the world saw you the way I do, and saw your side of the story,” she wrote. “Everyone knew your struggles, so I share this story in hopes that you will be remembered for your heart and your light. My heart goes out to your family, loved ones, Melanie, and your son.”