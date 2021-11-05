Like a football-hurling Dracula—a movie, we can’t help but note, that we’d absolutely watch—NFL star Aaron Rodgers has stepped out of his self-described “cancel culture casket” this week. Rodgers was “ placed” in said imaginary death box by what he’s describing as the “woke mob,” i.e., people who assumed that, when he declared himself “immunized” against the COVID-19 virus to reporters earlier this year, he meant with actual medicine.

Instead, Rodgers—who was diagnosed with the virus earlier this week—revealed that he’d engaged in a homeopathic regimen with his personal doctor, designed to raise his immunities. Also, he took the horse paste.

Rodgers got some positive press last year when he guest-hosted Jeopardy!, coming off as a warm, stable, and relaxed choice to helm the game show during its ongoing interregnum. (For sure, he came off as a better possible pick than short-lived official host Mike Richards.) It’s hard not to compare his measured performance there with a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, in which Rodgers complained about being “in the crosshairs,” thanked Joe Rogan for medical advice, and quoted Martin Luther King, Jr., as one does.

Rodgers said, in the interview, that he did his own research on the COVID vaccines, stating that he learned he was allergic to something in the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and grew leery of the Johnson And Johnson dose after reports of increased risk of blood clots in recipients. (A recent Mayo Clinic study appears to lend credence to those concerns.) He also said a whole bunch of stuff about the possible dangers of masks, said he felt fine today, and kept accusing vaccinated people of spreading the disease to good, hard-working football men like him.

NFL.com notes that Rodgers attempted to float his “immunized” status to the NFL for official recognition, but was rejected by the organization. He’ll face a 10 day mandatory absence from games after testing positive for the disease.