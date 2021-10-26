To continue a surprisingly big year for ABBA, YouTuber Brian David Gilbert has decided to spill a little blood on the footsteps laid forth by Foo Fighters and record his very own series of Swedish disco covers. Rather than simply recreate the tracks as they are, though, Gilbert has given them a seasonal hook (hanging on the handle of a car door) by performing ABBA cuts as various Halloween monsters.

The context for this ongoing experiment—titled, naturally, AAAH!BBA—is that Gilbert and collaborator Jonah Scott “made a shocking realization about a famous Swedish pop group” years ago. That realization, in short, was that “with very little alteration, nearly all of their hits could be performed by Halloween villains.”

Now ready to show the world exactly what this discovery sounds like, Gilbert’s channel is releasing a series of monstrous covers. So far, there’s a version of “Lay All Your Love On Me” that sees a vampire Gilbert singing the song with ghoulish glee, dancing in front of spinning pumpkins and altering the chorus to “Lay All Your Blood On Me.”



There’s Victor Frankenstein taking a break from his unnatural experiments to sing “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)“ and “SOS” as Captain Hook. (Of this borderline choice of “monster,” the YouTube description says: “Did I include Captain Hook in this just to make a sea shanty? Maybe.”)

Gilbert has also put out a “Money, Money, Money” cover titled “Mummy, Mummy, Mummy,” which, you will not be surprised to learn, is performed by a mummy and “Under Attack” by a murderous robot.



Now that Gilbert has begun unleashing his disco demons on the world, we look forward to someone picking up where he leaves October off and bringing this unexpected Year Of ABBA to its proper end with a holiday-themed cover series starring a boogying Santa and sequin-loving elves.



