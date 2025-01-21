Abbott Elementary renewed to enter 5th grade Abbott is the first show locked in for ABC's 2025-26 schedule.

Somehow, the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia gang didn’t destroy Abbott Elementary on their volunteer day earlier this month. In fact, it seems they actually did some good for once, because Abbott Elementary was just renewed for its fifth season—partly based on the series high viewership of that crossover episode. (8.05 million people tuned in to watch Frank and Mr. Johnson attempt to trap that pesky raccoon, per Deadline.)

Of course, Abbott almost definitely would have been renewed regardless of Always Sunny‘s influence. This isn’t the first early pickup the show has scored, and it hopefully won’t be the last. With today’s announcement, Quinta Brunson’s series also becomes the first locked in for ABC’s 2025-26 schedule.

Abbott season four is still in progress, with new episodes airing Wednesdays on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu. This week’s episode, per Deadline, will see the teachers forced to adapt to a hybrid learning model (is anyone getting flashbacks?) after students miss class due to a bus driver strike. Being in season also means they had some of their student actors on hand to create this adorable renewal announcement, which the show posted on their Instagram page today.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. No word yet on guest stars (or whole casts, in Always Sunny‘s case) for season five.