Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh in The Wonder Years pilot Photo : Erika Doss/ABC

If you’re one of the viewers mourning ABC’s recently canceled shows like American Housewife, For Life, Mixed-ish, Rebel, and Call Your Mother, the network is already here to appease you with a first look at their new slate of television programming. Ahead of the ABC upfront, they unveiled the teaser trailer for The Wonder Years and Queens, which will debut in the fall, as well as Maggie and Abbott Elementary, which will arrive midseason.

Advertisement

Inspired by the award-winning show of the same name, The Wonder Years is set in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1960s and centers on the Black middle-class Williams family. The series is told through the perspective of 12-year-old Dean, who narrates the story of how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time in American history. Don Cheadle voices adult Dean while Elisha “EJ” Williams plays the younger version. The comedy also stars Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neal, and Milan Ray. A premiere date is TBA but the sitcom will air on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m starting this fall.

Queens focuses on four women in their 40s who formed a popular hip-hop band in the ‘90s. The estranged and out-of-touch members reunite to recapture their glory after 20 long years when they get the chance to perform at the biggest Black awards show. It stars Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Eve, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy. Queens is set to air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. right after The Bachelorette this fall.

While they aren’t premiering until early 2022, ABC served up the first look at two other upcoming shows: Abbott Elementary and Maggie. The former is a workplace comedy led by Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams and it focuses on a group of dedicated teachers at a Philadelphia public school. Brunson is also a writer and EP on the show, which also stars Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Finally, Maggie stars Rebecca Rittenhouse as the titular character who is a psychic and is often able to see the future of her friends and family. Things turn around for her when she sees a glimpse of her own future and must start living in the present. The show stars David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Chloe Bridges, and Chris Elliott.

These four shows will join ABC’s freshly renewed Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, The Goldbergs, The Conners, Home Economics, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, Big Sky, The Rookie, and a final Black-ish season.