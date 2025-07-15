Here are the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award nominations Hacks and The Bear continue to rack up comedy nominations, while newcomers The Pitt and Paradise show promise in drama.

The Emmys, and with them, award season in general, are on the horizon. Sure, it may feel like just yesterday that Shogun was cleaning up on the stage in Los Angeles, but it won’t be long before it happens again. But this year, it definitely won’t be Shogun winning awards, opening the drama awards back up to shows like Severance or The Pitt.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves—the nominations were just announced this morning. Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén took the stage in L.A. to present the nominees. The two did a pretty decent bit about how no one wanted them to do a bit at 8:30 in the morning, which was honestly a pretty solid bit, even if they had to play it to an empty room.

Breakout hits Adolescence and The Pitt performed well, scoring several nods for acting and for the programs themselves. On the comedy side, reigning Best Comedy winner Hacks picked up nods for its leads, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, though series co-creator Paul Downs didn’t score this year for his supporting performance. The Bear also continues to rack up nominations, with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas maintaining their place in the nominee list.

The Emmys will air on Sunday, September 14, and will be hosted by Nate Bargatze. You can check out the full list of nominations below.

This post will be updated.

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert