Here are the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award nominations

Hacks and The Bear continue to rack up comedy nominations, while newcomers The Pitt and Paradise show promise in drama.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 15, 2025 | 12:01pm
Images: Apple TV+, FX, HBO Max
TV News Emmys 2025
Here are the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award nominations
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

The Emmys, and with them, award season in general, are on the horizon. Sure, it may feel like just yesterday that Shogun was cleaning up on the stage in Los Angeles, but it won’t be long before it happens again. But this year, it definitely won’t be Shogun winning awards, opening the drama awards back up to shows like Severance or The Pitt

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves—the nominations were just announced this morning. Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén took the stage in L.A. to present the nominees. The two did a pretty decent bit about how no one wanted them to do a bit at 8:30 in the morning, which was honestly a pretty solid bit, even if they had to play it to an empty room. 

Breakout hits Adolescence and The Pitt performed well, scoring several nods for acting and for the programs themselves. On the comedy side, reigning Best Comedy winner Hacks picked up nods for its leads, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, though series co-creator Paul Downs didn’t score this year for his supporting performance. The Bear also continues to rack up nominations, with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas maintaining their place in the nominee list. 

The Emmys will air on Sunday, September 14, and will be hosted by Nate Bargatze. You can check out the full list of nominations below. 

This post will be updated. 

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence, written by Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham

Black Mirror, “Common People”—written by Charlie Booker, story by Charlie Booker and Bisha K. Ali

Dying For Sex, “Good Value Diet Soda”—teleplay and story by Kim Rosenstock, story by Elizabeth Meriwether

The Penguin, “A Great Or Little Thing”—written by Lauren LeFranc

Say Nothing, “The People In The Dirt”—written by Joshua Zetumer

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence—directed by Philip Barantini

Dying For Sex, “It’s Not That Serious”—directed by Shannon Murphy

The Penguin, “Cent’anni”—directed by Helen Shaver

The Penguin, “A Great Or Little Thing”—directed by Jennifer Getzinger

Sirens, “Exile”—directed by Nicole Kassell

Zero Day—directed by Lesli Linka Glatter

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor, “Welcome To The Rebellion”—written by Tony Gilroy

The Pitt, “2:00 P.M”—written by Joe Sachs

The Pitt, “7:00 A.M”—written by R. Scott Gemmill

Severance, “Cold Harbor”—written by Dan Erickson

Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”—written by Will Smith

The White Lotus, “Full-Moon Party”—written by Mike White

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Andor, “Who Are You?”—directed by Janus Metz

The Pitt, “6:00 P.M”—directed by Amanda Marsalis

The Pitt, “7:00 A.M.”—directed by John Wells

Severance, “Chikhai Bardo”—directed by Jessica Lee Gagné

Severance, “Cold Harbor”—directed by Ben Stiller

Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”—directed by Adam Randall

The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”—directed by Mike White

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, “Back To School”—written by Quinta Brunson

Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”—written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

The Rehearsal, “Pilot’s Code”—written by Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola

Somebody Somewhere, “AGG”—written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett

The Studio, “The Promotion”—written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez

What We Do In The Shadows, “The Finale”—written by Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

The Bear, “Napkins”—directed by Ayo Edebiri

Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”—directed by Lucia Aniello

Mid-Century Modern, “Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman”—directed by James Burrows

The Rehearsal, “Pilot’s Code”—directed by Nathan Fielder

The Studio, “The Oner”—directed by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

 
Join the discussion...
 