ABC formally requests the FCC dismiss Trump's license renewal nonsense ABC wants the Federal Government to let The View have its views and drop this "extraordinary and unprecedented" attack.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump, the one man who promised free speech warriors they could utter slurs without consequence, has made it his beeswax to kneecap any dissent. Using the FCC as a cudgel, Trump has led attacks on late-night hosts and morning chat shows that don’t bend the knee to our oh-so-sleepy dear leader. Brendan Carr, the FCC chair who also happens to be one of the architects of Project 2025, has used the regulatory state to punish Trump’s critics under the guise of fairness and diversity of opinion. For the last few months, he has been attempting to fulfill his boss’s wish that ABC’s broadcast license be revoked, something Trump has demanded many times publicly, mostly recently in a roundly ignored televised speech on “election security.” Unsurprisingly, though, the Disney-owned TV network has officially filed a motion to dismiss these “extraordinary and unprecedented” early-license-renewal proceedings. This would be the first time in history that the FCC ordered an “entire group of local television stations commonly owned with a broadcast license” into early review. “There is no question why the Commission is singling out these eight stations,” the filing states. “Each is owned by ABC, and the Administration has openly and repeatedly called for the revocation of ABC’s licenses, because it dislikes the content and viewpoints expressed on ABC network programs.”