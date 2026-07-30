ABC formally requests the FCC dismiss Trump's license renewal nonsense 

ABC wants the Federal Government to let The View have its views and drop this "extraordinary and unprecedented" attack.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 30, 2026 | 1:18pm
Screenshot: YouTube
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ABC formally requests the FCC dismiss Trump's license renewal nonsense 

Since taking office, President Donald Trump, the one man who promised free speech warriors they could utter slurs without consequence, has made it his beeswax to kneecap any dissent. Using the FCC as a cudgel, Trump has led attacks on late-night hosts and morning chat shows that don’t bend the knee to our oh-so-sleepy dear leader. Brendan Carr, the FCC chair who also happens to be one of the architects of Project 2025, has used the regulatory state to punish Trump’s critics under the guise of fairness and diversity of opinion. For the last few months, he has been attempting to fulfill his boss’s wish that ABC’s broadcast license be revoked, something Trump has demanded many times publicly, mostly recently in a roundly ignored televised speech on “election security.” Unsurprisingly, though, the Disney-owned TV network has officially filed a motion to dismiss these “extraordinary and unprecedented” early-license-renewal proceedings. This would be the first time in history that the FCC ordered an “entire group of local television stations commonly owned with a broadcast license” into early review. “There is no question why the Commission is singling out these eight stations,” the filing states. “Each is owned by ABC, and the Administration has openly and repeatedly called for the revocation of ABC’s licenses, because it dislikes the content and viewpoints expressed on ABC network programs.”

Earlier this year, the FCC ordered ABC’s eight broadcast licenses be brought under evaluation for early renewal over Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies, which were preventing Joy Behar from praising JD Vance (she did that of her own volition). Even so, the FCC has argued The View was not a “bona fide” news program and therefore subject from equal time rules. Before that, the FCC used its leverage to pressure local broadcasting conglomerates—who were attempting a multi-billion dollar merger—to pull Jimmy Kimmel from the airwaves. It’s all in the Project 2025 handbook, and as Carr said back in September, networks can either fall in line “the easy way or the hard way.” Since the FCC began its attacks, ABC has asked Viewers to tell Carr what they think of all this. So far, 150,000 comments have been filed—and they’ve been verified by OpenAI and Claude’s Codex. Human evaluators reviewed a random sample for accuracy, so take all that with a grain of salt, we guess. 

The new filing from ABC states the FCC opened an investigation into ABC’s equal opportunity violations. However, the FCC’s challenges are not violations but practices “consistent with those that the FCC encouraged for many years.” The filing argues the FCC is using the investigation and “threat of finding a violation” to strong-arm the network into submission. “The value of the sword of Damocles is that it hangs,” the filing continues, “not that it drops.”

 
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