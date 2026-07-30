Matthew Macfadyen and Claire Foy team up for You Are Here
The series, ordered by Starz and the BBC, is based on a 2024 romance novel.Photo: Matthew Macfadyen (Josh Wool), Claire Foy (Juankr)
If Succession and The Crown prove anything, it’s that Matthew Macfadyen and Claire Foy are no strangers to being part of tumultuous on-screen relationships. However, their latest TV show gives the actors a chance to play a potentially healthy couple, considering they’ve signed up to lead an adaptation of David Nicholls’ 2024 book, You Are Here. The duo previously starred together in the 2008 miniseries, Little Dorrit.
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