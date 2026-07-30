Matthew Macfadyen and Claire Foy team up for You Are Here

If Succession and The Crown prove anything, it’s that Matthew Macfadyen and Claire Foy are no strangers to being part of tumultuous on-screen relationships. However, their latest TV show gives the actors a chance to play a potentially healthy couple, considering they’ve signed up to lead an adaptation of David Nicholls’ 2024 book, You Are Here. The duo previously starred together in the 2008 miniseries, Little Dorrit.

Greenlit by the BBC and Starz, the upcoming eight-part series centers on Michael and Marnie, who are middle-aged, divorced, and inexplicably lonely. They’re introduced to each other by a mutual friend and set off on an epic walk together, finding a new romance that neither was looking for but desperately needed.

The novel and the show both take place in the U.K.’s bucolic Lake District, charting along Michael and Marnie’s journey across the English countryside as they try to fend off an undeniable attraction toward each other. You Are Here will be directed by Normal People‘s Lenny Abrahamson, in case that’s a sign of how much heartache this TV show could potentially deliver.

In a press release, Nicholls stated that his intention with the book “was to write a close-up study of a relationship, but set against this magnificent landscape, and that’s our ambition here too; to make something both intimate and epic, funny and dramatic, a romantic comedy with real emotion.”