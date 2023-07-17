21 actors you probably didn't know were musicians

The cliché goes that actors want to be rock stars and rock stars want to be actors, and in some cases, the two worlds do overlap. There are obvious names that have done both relatively well, like Johnny Depp, who’s been performing with the Hollywood Vampires; Keanu Reeves and his band Dogstar; Donald Glover, who certainly made waves as Childish Gambino; and the tongue-in-cheek escapades of Jack Black in the mock metal duo Tenacious D.

But there are plenty of other movie and TV stars who have musical talents that they’ve put to use over the years—including some who might surprise you. Trying to get a wider audience to recognize that talent can be tricky. It’s one thing to moonlight in the musical arena, and it’s another to lure people into one’s more serious side on the screen. Here, in alphabetical order, is The A.V. Club’s list of thespians who are also musicians on the side—and some have definitely curated a special experience for their fans.

