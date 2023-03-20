There’s no one in Hollywood quite like Keanu Reeves. There’s something otherworldly about him, a profound sensitivity that transcends his roles and carries over into his kind, soft-spoken public persona. Few could have managed to evolve from teen heartthrob to stone-cold badass as gracefully as he has. Before The Matrix, before Speed, many already knew him as Ted “Theodore” Logan from Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, or even from movies as far back as 1986's River’s Edge. Between those high-profile projects, he’s been working steadily for years, taking small roles in big movies and big roles in small movies. Now he’s just as famous for being Keanu Reeves as he is for playing Ted, Neo, Johnny Utah, or John Wick.

Speaking of the dog-loving, semi-retired hitman, we’re about to get a new installment in the wildly popular John Wick franchise. Reeves will be back in action again in John Wick: Chapter 4, which opens in theaters on March 24. We’re looking forward to seeing our precious Baba Yaga go on another revenge-fueled killing spree, but in the meantime, we’re looking back at some of his most memorable performances, and some that are better off forgotten .