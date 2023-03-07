Adam Driver really loved filming Megalopolis with Francis Ford Coppola

When chatting about his upcoming CGI dinosaur film, 65, Adam Driver understandably took some time to divert the conversation to his recent work with Francis Ford Coppola on Megalopolis.

“Megalopolis is one of the most exciting things that I’ve ever been a part of, with Francis [Ford Coppola] in particular,” Driver tells Paste. “It’s one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had. And the things that he’s made, there’s no frame of reference for it. It’s so unique and inventive and hopefully accessible by everyone. That it’s not so elusive that it’s for a certain audience, it’s for everyone. And he is everything that you hope he will be.”

Much of what Driver says rings true for Megalopolis, as Coppola is the first director to shoot a feature film on the LED volume stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Per IndieWire, Coppola utilized the technology at Trilith’s disposal to implement “never-before-seen techniques” into the ambitious film.

“I know his movies so much more because it’s impossible to not watch them and see him in all of them,” Driver says of Coppola. “He’s so courageous. He made it himself so he would have control over the thing it was. He kept pushing it to be as inventive as it could be.”

Coppola has invested a chunk of his own branded wine money into the epic—a whopping $120 million. Much of the film itself remains a mystery, with the synopsis reading, “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.” Drive stars in the film alongside Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, and Giancarlo Esposito.

When rumors about the Megalopolis’ production “madness” began to swirl in January, Driver once again reiterated that it’s “one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had.”

“All good here! Not sure what set you’re talking about! I don’t recognize that one! I’ve been on sets that were chaotic and this one is far from it,” Driver said in a statement. “The environment that’s being created by Francis, is one of focus and inspiration. As of now, we’re on schedule, making our days, and honestly, it’s been one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had. Our crew is fast and inventive, our costume department is on point, the actors are incredible and willing, and Francis is one of the most insightful and caring people to work with. I’m very proud to be making this movie with him, and them, and though I haven’t interviewed everyone, I can confidently say that that’s the general attitude on set.”