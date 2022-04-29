Presumably operating on the assumption that it might be a good idea to team back up with the guys who helped produce what’s widely regarded as the finest performance of his career, Adam Sandler has formally announced that he’ll be reuniting with Josh and Benny Safdie again some time in the not-too-distant future.

Sandler confirmed the Uncut Gems reunion while speaking with Entertainment Weekly this week, saying that he’s “going to do another movie with the Safdie brothers,” while also praising the pair’s work ethic. “They’re always working, always writing, always thinking,” Sandler noted, before stopping himself from revealing any details about the project. “ I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

Sandler and the Safdies have been in the midst of a mutual creative love affair ever since the production of 2019's Uncut Gems, in which the New York-based brothers managed to carve out new layers of Sandler’s famed charisma through the character of Howard Ratner, perhaps the least responsible jeweler in the history of American film. The film was a massive critical success, earning Sandler a number of awards (although not, for some reason, the Oscar nod he probably deserved). Meanwhile, he and the Safdies have been enthusiastic champions of each other ever since; Sandler has previously said that he’d “kill” to work with the Good Time duo again, and they’re clearly just as excited to pick the partnership back up.

Sandler’s most recent film was Hubie Halloween, which is just sort of how the sine wave of his career tends to go. The Safdies, meanwhile, have been attached to a few projects in the post-Gems years; they talked with us in late 2019 about a movie that was, at one point or another, being pitched as a remake of 48 Hrs; they’re also reportedly working on a Showtime series called The Curse that’ll team them up with Nathan Fielder.