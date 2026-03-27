Adorably geeky Ryan Gosling formally accepts offer to hang out at Days Of Our Lives
Gosling recently spoke of his deep love and admiration for the long-running soap—and specifically for veteran performer Deidre Hall.
There are few things more humanizing, in a famous person, than unguarded enthusiasm—those topics that blow past any measure of media training, poise, or even just basic concerns about looking cool, and just have a major Hollywood star gush for a minute about the little obsessions lurking permanently in their brains. Take, as a recent Exhibit A, Ryan Gosling’s recent comments about Days Of Our Lives, in which the Project Hail Mary star revealed that he’s a massive fan of the long-running soap, and specifically star Deidre Hall, on an episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. And, if you need an Exhibit B, observe an even more recent video of Gosling responding to an invitation to come visit the show’s set from Hall—described as his “OG acting inspiration”—with an “enthusiastic” yes.