Adorably geeky Ryan Gosling formally accepts offer to hang out at Days Of Our Lives

There are few things more humanizing, in a famous person, than unguarded enthusiasm—those topics that blow past any measure of media training, poise, or even just basic concerns about looking cool, and just have a major Hollywood star gush for a minute about the little obsessions lurking permanently in their brains. Take, as a recent Exhibit A, Ryan Gosling’s recent comments about Days Of Our Lives, in which the Project Hail Mary star revealed that he’s a massive fan of the long-running soap, and specifically star Deidre Hall, on an episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. And, if you need an Exhibit B, observe an even more recent video of Gosling responding to an invitation to come visit the show’s set from Hall—described as his “OG acting inspiration”—with an “enthusiastic” yes.

Gosling and Horowitz got on the topic of Days while discussing the actor’s childhood viewing habits, which apparently involved a lot of daytime television. (He also notes that he faked sick from school so he could stay home and watch Regis and Kathy Lee.) Gosling—who didn’t come up in the soap world, having instead gotten his start with Disney and Nickelodeon stuff—says he came to develop real admiration for the work soap actors do under hard conditions, praising them for playing “impossible scenarios” with very little preparation time. (He specifically cited Hall’s talents vis-à-vis all the various times her character, Marlena Evans, has been possessed by demons or the devil.)

What’s key here is that there do not seem to be any layers of irony in Gosling’s appreciation: He sounds genuinely jazzed to be invited to come visit the Days set—even if the demands of promoting a film that’s currently the number one movie in the country might mean he can’t make his trip to Salem, Illinois, quite as soon as he might like.