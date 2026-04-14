Adria Arjona will be in Man Of Tomorrow, after all

After some back and forth between director James Gunn and the press, the Superman sequel has found its next actor.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 14, 2026 | 2:24pm
Image courtesy of Netflix
Film News Man Of Tomorrow
Adria Arjona will be in Man Of Tomorrow, after all

Unless James Gunn denies it in the next few hours, Andor‘s and Hit Man‘s Adria Arjona has landed a role in the upcoming Superman sequel Man Of Tomorrow, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Deadline first reported last week that the actor had screentested for the role of Maxima, but THR now says it’s unclear whether that is still (or was ever) the case. Deadline, meanwhile, maintains today that Arjona will be portraying Maxima. 

The back and forth has been par for the course for whatever this role ultimately ends up being. Last week, Deadline reported that Arjona had screentested with Industry‘s Marisa Abela and Yellowjackets‘ Ella Purnell for Maxima, which Gunn quickly denied on Threads (though he did write, “I’ve been friends with Adria a long time”). Deadline retracted the reporting about Purnell and Abela, but stood by Arjona as THR reported that she was testing for the role beside Eva De Dominici, Sydney Chandler and Grace Van Patten. There’s an obvious common actor between all of these various reports, so it’s ultimately not that surprising that she ended up with the part. Hopefully, someone’s let Gunn know!

 
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