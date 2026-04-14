Adria Arjona will be in Man Of Tomorrow, after all After some back and forth between director James Gunn and the press, the Superman sequel has found its next actor.

Unless James Gunn denies it in the next few hours, Andor‘s and Hit Man‘s Adria Arjona has landed a role in the upcoming Superman sequel Man Of Tomorrow, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Deadline first reported last week that the actor had screentested for the role of Maxima, but THR now says it’s unclear whether that is still (or was ever) the case. Deadline, meanwhile, maintains today that Arjona will be portraying Maxima.