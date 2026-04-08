James Gunn immediately shuts down reports of Man Of Tomorrow screen tests

Earlier today, Deadline reported that Adria Arjona, Ella Purnell, and Marisa Abela were screentesting for the role of Maxima in the upcoming Superman sequel, Man Of Tomorrow. This was exciting to many on the internet, but unfortunately, it was not true, according to director James Gunn.

“Deadline’s reporting is shoddy & incorrect,” Gunn wrote today on Threads. “I’ve always thought Deadline was pretty thorough in their journalism but that’s not the case here so I’m frankly disappointed. If someone would have run these names by us we would have said it’s bullshit. I’ve been friends with Adria a long time since I cast her in the Belko Experiment. I’m a fan of both Marisa and Ella but I’ve never met either of them. Crazy.”

Deadline has since issued a semi-retraction of the story, writing that went through “its normal editorial process in the newsgathering for this story. After a review in light of new information regarding the actors involved, the story is currently being updated.” That update appears to exclude Abela and Purnell from the running, but the trade is standing by its reporting that Arjona screentested for the role last week, citing multiple unnamed sources. We suppose we will see who’s right sometime between now and summer 2027.