The Great Inverted Pyramid Of Jenga. Screenshot : Menga_TV

It was only late January when we first heard about Auldin Maxwell, the 12-year-old boy who won the Guinness World Record for “most Jenga blocks on one vertical Jenga block.” Already, the poor kid’s accomplishment has been destroyed, tumbling to the ground and scattering like oh-so-many freshly knocked over wooden game pieces.

The party responsible for absolutely rubbing that child’s face in the dirt is a YouTuber who goes by Menga Man. After Maxwell had already outdone his own previous record (a measly 693 blocks) by building a 1,400 piece Jenga tower toward the end of March, Menga Man decided to construct his own gigantic block creation. On Tuesday, he accomplished his task, and has documented it with a time-lapse video of him stacking 1,512 pieces atop a single, vertical block on his channel.



The sped-up version is a good look at the process, but there’s also a full, normal speed video available if you’d like to study Menga Man’s techniques in an attempt to vanquish him as mercilessly as he has the previous record holder. The best part, for those of us who prefer the chaos of destruction to the slow, careful creation of architectural order, comes at the very end when the tower lurches to one side and explodes into a great big mess.



Aside from this clip, Menga Man maintains an entire YouTube channel devoted to his Jenga creations. This should give some indication of how committed he is to the art of block-stacking. And yet, we have to remember that previous Jenga champ Maxwell is only 12. As much as Menga Man may wish otherwise, the world’s youth, armed with nearly infinite energy to put toward pursuits like stacking lots of blocks on top of another one, have the benefit of time on their side. We eagerly await the day Maxwell decides to shoot back with a 1,600 piece tower, knowing that the child warrior will ultimately triumph over adult Jenga masters in the end.



[via Digg]

