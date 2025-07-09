The new Big Bang Theory spin-off is, obviously, a sci-fi comedy set in the multiverse Stuart Fails To Save The Universe will star Kevin Sussman as hapless comic shop guy Stuart, embarking on a journey into the Big Bang multiverse.

We’ll be honest: When HBO Max first announced that the new Big Bang Theory spin-off it was cooking up, focused on Kevin Sussman’s hapless comic shop owner Stuart, was called Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, we sort of assumed they were being hyperbolic. Sure, previous spin-offs Young Sheldon and Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage were pretty on-the-nose in their naming conventions, largely concerning themselves with early stabs at matrimony and an embryonic Sheldon. But the flagship show wasn’t actually about the Big Bang Theory, right? So there was some wiggle room. But, no: It turns out Stuart Fails To Save The Universe will, in fact, be a TV show about Stuart attempting (one presumes, unsuccessfully) to save the universe.

Don’t take our word for it: Here’s the series logline, rolled out as HBO announced today that it was giving the show a full first-season order: