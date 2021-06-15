Uzumaki Screenshot : YouTube

In 2019, Adult Swim announced that it was working on a limited series adaptation of horror manga master Junji Ito’s chilling Uzumaki—a story about a town succumbing to an all-consuming and life-destroying infectious obsession with bizarre spirals that appear throughout the world. It was supposed to come out in 2020, and Adult Swim later teased it with a featurette on Junji Ito himself that reaffirmed that 2020 release date, but apparently we had enough to deal with last year without throwing “fucked up spirals that make you go mad” onto the pile. The miniseries was bumped to this year, now that we’re all primed to recognize the spirals as a potential metaphor for, you know, any other all-consuming and life-destroying infectious obsession.

Unfortunately, though, 2020 was even bad for spirals, as Adult Swim has been forced to delay Uzumaki until 2022. That announcement was made in a YouTube statement from director Hiroshi Nagahama, but he didn’t have something nice to share to make up for that bad news: a brand new teaser for Uzumaki, featuring its black-and-white manga-esque art style in motion and full of tons and tons and tons of fascinating spirals… we just love those spirals. We’ve gotta see more of those spirals! Oh no, now we’re seeing them everywheeerrreee! Seriously, while the teaser is disappointingly short, it looks really damn good. It may take another year, but this could be really good.

After this we can all go to that mountainside with the weird people-shaped holes and maybe find one specific hole that fits us all perfectly. That’s another Junji Ito story, and like Uzumaki, shit gets real fucked up. It would be fun if this works out well and Adult Swim gets a chance to make a few other Junji Ito shows—err, maybe not “fun,” but… scary.