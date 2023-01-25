Adult Swim orders new episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Adult Swim might be underg oing some, let’s say, staffing issues at the moment—as the fallout of domestic abuse charges and other allegations against Rick And Morty star and co-creator Justin Roiland opens up big, obvious issues for the network, which announced yesterday that it was cutting ties with him—but that doesn’t mean the network doesn’t know how to pull out an old, reliable crowd-pleaser from time to time.

Hence, presumably, news today that Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad—known to late-night TV obsessives the world over as the Aqua Teen Hunger Force—are officially coming back to the Cartoon Network-adjacent network. Adult Swim announced today that it was ordering new episodes of the series—which ran on Adult Swim from 2000 through 2015, often with increasingly silly names like Aqua Something You Know Whatever—alongside the announcement that the series’ recent movie, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, would be coming to HBO Max on February 8.

Or, to put it in the words of series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro:

We are thrilled to be making more Aqua Teen Hunger Force episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality. Congratulations! You waited just long enough for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can’t wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else.

There’s no word, as of yet, when the new episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force will arrive on Adult Swim. The series continues to star Willis, plus Carey Means and Dana Snyder as the f rench fries and the cup.