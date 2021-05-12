The Venture Bros. Image : WarnerMedia

In news that we have no choice to respond to but with the heartiest “GO TEAM VENTURE!” imaginable, Adult Swim has announced today that it’s bringing back three of its classic animated series, The Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Metalocalypse, for follow-up movies. The decision, announced this afternoon by Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen, will presumably allow each series to get some kind of proper send-off at last— or, in the case o f Aqua Teen, to do a few more horrible things to Carl.

Fans of these shows will know that neither the creators of The Venture Bros. or Metalocalypse (Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer on the one hand, Brendan Small and Tommy Blacha on the other) were exactly overjoyed with how their shows ended their tenures on Adult Swim . Small launched a social media campaign to try to save his show back in 2015, collecting nearly 100,000 signatures calling for a follow-up to 2013's The Doomstar Requiem—but Adult Swim didn’t bite. Publick, meanwhile, announced the cancellation of The Venture Bros. last year by noting that the news came down just as he and Hammer were writing its 8th season, which would presumably have addressed many of the big mysteries lobbed at its audience in the conclusion of its 7th.

But enough about the dark days : New content is a-comin’! Adult Swim and parent company Warner Media didn’t announce release dates for any of the movies, but did confirm the roll-out structure: Each film will debut on home video and video- on- demand for 90 days, then make their way over to HBO Max and Adult Swim. We’ve also got loose plot synopses for each project, which you can read below:

Metalocalypse The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly “Falconback Project” as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation? The new movie is created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music. The Venture Bros.

Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer. Aqua Teen Hunger Force

A continuation of the hit animated series, fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters, but the truth is they never fight crime. Aqua Teen Hunger Force is created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis and follows the strange everyday lives of three human-sized food products living in New Jersey.

(We do love that not even the Aqua Teen press copy seems to know how to describe Aqua Teen Hunger Force, a problem that also impacted the first Aqua Teen movie back in 2007.)