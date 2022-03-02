Although we’re still two days out from finding out whodunnit in Apple’s new comedic whodunnit, The Afterparty, one serious query about the show’s future has been answered—i.e., whether it’ll be getting a second season on the company’s streaming service.

Yep!

That’s per a press release issued by Apple TV+ today, revealing that the series—which bounces between a whole slew of genres as Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner attempts to deduce who did Dave Franco dirty—has been renewed for a second season.

Given that we don’t, y’know, know how the first season’s mystery will wrap up—there’s apparently one big witness left to interview, in whatever artistic style they see fit—it’s hard to say what the show’s second season will be like. An easy guess would be to go Agatha Christie/Knives Out with it, though, following Haddish’s detective to a new case, presumably stocked with a new set of comedy ringers.

The Afterparty was created by Christopher Miller, of the prolific Miller and Lord duo . (Phil Lord serves as an executive producer on the project, but Miller’s handled writing and showrunner duties on the whole first season.) In addition to Haddish and Franco, the show’s first season also starred Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, and Jamie Demetriou as the various suspects in a murder after the afterparty of a high school reunion goes wrong.

Our responses to The Afterparty have been about as mixed as the show’s own experiments with genre and tone; the best outing has been the one focused on Schwartz’s aspiring musician, which transforms the show into a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend-style TV musical. But “psychological thriller” and “police procedural” and comedy can be a weird mix, one the show has struggled to balance at various points .

Even so: It’s an interesting experiment (and a hell of a cast), so we can’t begrudge Apple and Miller for taking another run at it.