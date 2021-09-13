Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, September 13. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): It’s been a long road for the television adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s comic book of the same name, which has been in the making since 2015. The drama finally premieres with three episodes, followed by new ones airing every week. It takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event has killed every mammal with the Y chromosome except for Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey. His mother, Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane) is now the U.S. president. The series follows all the survivors as they adapt to the new world; the cast includes Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, Ashley Romans, Elliot Fletcher, and Diana Bang. Roxana Hadadi will recap, starting with today’s three-episode premiere.

Regular coverage

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 9 p.m.): The drama moves from airing on Sunday night to Monday night starting with tonight’s sixth episode, “Love Shack.” Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya will continue to recap the show.

Wild cards

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central, 11 p.m., season 27 premiere): The Daily Show returns for a new season in an upgraded studio that apparently has a brand new look and feel, as Trevor Noah comes back from a three-month hiatus.

Finding Alice (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m.): Co-created by and starring Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes in the titular role, this drama follows a woman darkly comedic journey of grief and love after the death of her partner. Alice moves into her dream smart house with husband Harry (Jason Merrells) and daughter Charlotte, but things take a turn for the worse when she discovers his dead body.