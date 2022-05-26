

Well, it looks like Star Wars is going to continue Mandalorian-ing around the universe over the next few years.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni—the pair who basically, saved Star Wars—were on hand at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim to quell fans fears that Ahsoka wasn’t going well. It is. And Ro sario Dawson, star of the forthcoming series, sent a video message while still donning her Ahsoka makeup.

Ahsoka finally debuts in 2023.



“Faster and more intense, I’ll get there,” joked Filoni.

Advertisement

Next year will also bring the third season of The Mandalorian, and this time around, they’re bringing back Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).



G/O Media may get a commission Top Rated Regenacalm Serum S1 Pro Protects skin’s water balance and maintains its moisture level.

Contains the signature Regenacalm blend of active botanicals to expedite skin cell renewal. Buy for $20 at Regenacalm Use the promo code THEINVENTORY15 Advertisement

And while, Favreau and Filoni didn’t have much for Ahsoka in terms of footage , they did play a sneak peek of The Mandalorian third season , and it looks like Din Djarin will be returning to Mandalore looking for redem ption.

Most importantly, Baby Yoda is fucking ba ck and he’s in this little pram, and there’s a tree filled with Salacious Crumbs—Kowakian lizard things for the real Crumb heads out there.

Advertisement

In the trailer, Mando is looking for redemption because he took out his helmet. His fellow Mandos aren’t happy about it. But the new clip has a guy that looks like Greedo and another that looks like Carl Weathers— so you’ve got that to look forward to.