AI slop version of The Odyssey seeks to appropriate Christopher Nolan's publicity

As we’ve said time and again, generative AI can’t create anything actually new—it can only produce permutations of the data it has been trained on. While we can’t know at this point whether the new AI-generated video file Odysseus: The Fall was directly trained on any footage of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey that might be floating around there, the fact that the person who clicked generate on that video file is openly trying to horn in on the opening of Nolan’s film isn’t really doing much to dissuade anyone of that belief.

This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which shared a teaser for Odysseus: The Fall from content generator Ash Koosha. If that name rings a bell, it’s likely because Koosha also generated Dreams Of Violets earlier this year, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and which we dubbed “essentially an AI-generated snuff film.” The footage of Odysseus is similarly headache-inducing and, well, quite bad. (Believe it or not, the voicing was done by humans, according to THR.) The whole thing looks fairly hastily assembled, and it was; the 135-minute Odysseus was generated by Koosha working part-time over the course of three months, per a press release. (His 75-minute Dream Of Violets premiered just over a month ago.) The release also states that Koosha used his own likeness as the basis of Odysseus. A synopsis calls this “a retelling of Homer’s Odyssey as it has never been told: from inside the water, in the last minutes of the man who caused it.”

“We very much hope that Christopher Nolan’s film, The Odyssey, is a raging success at the box office, and in some way that our version of the journey of Odysseus might further that success by bringing to theaters those who might not otherwise come out to see the film, simply because they are curious to see the ultimate in human creation and compare it to one man’s collaboration with AI,” says Koosha in a press statement. Regardless of how sincere that statement may or may not be, we’re certain that Odysseus: The Fall won’t take any eyes away from The Odyssey. But if you want to spend $10 to rent Odysseus, you’re welcome to this weekend.