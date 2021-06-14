Keke Palmer (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Refinery29's 29Rooms), Randall Park ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), Aidy Bryant (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Image : The A.V. Club

Netflix announced back in 2019 that it was working on a spin-off of its hit puberty comedy series Big Mouth called Human Resources, focusing on the various metaphorical monsters of that show and what they do when they’re not serving as representations of shame and depression and general human anxieties on Earth. 2019 might as well have been a lifetime ago in the fast-moving streaming world, though, so Variety has shared some important updates about Human Resources: For one thing, it’s still happening! It doesn’t sound like there’s a premiere date yet, so we don’t know when it’s happening, but it’s definitely still happening.

For a second thing, Netflix has added some big new names to its cast. Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph from Big Mouth are returning, and Variety says they’ll be joined by Aidy Bryant (from Saturday Night Live) , Randall Park (as seen on WandaVision recently) , and Keke Palmer (soon to be the villain in Jordan Peele next movie) , plus David Thewlis (reprising his role as the Shame Wizard from regular Big Mouth) and Big Mouth writer Brandon Kyle Goodman (who is also going to be doing a voice now). We know Park is going to play a Logic Rock named Pete, but Variety doesn’t say who the others will be playing.

Discussing the difference between Human Resources and Big Mouth, Kroll explained that more of the monster characters won’t just “function according to the one thing they do professionally,” with him using the Logic Rock as an example since he’s “filled with a lot of emotion and love” which “defies his nature.” Park added that the character is just like him in that it’s “logical, organized, clean” and “has rock hard-abs.” (That’s a double-joke, since it’s a rock and also Randall Park does not have rock-hard abs!)