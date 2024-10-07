Alec Baldwin's Rust festival premiere sparks debate in the cinematography community Cinematographers think the Rust premiere is a "distasteful" way to honor Halyna Hutchins' memory

Last week, it was announced that the controversial Western Rust, the movie on which Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, will premiere at the EnergaCamerimage International Cinematography Film Festival. The event is intended to memorialize Hutchins and showcase the work she did on her final project; Hutchins had reportedly encouraged director Joel Souza to submit the film to the festival in the early stages of their collaboration. Despite this, some members of the cinematography community found Rust‘s inclusion in the festival to be “distasteful,” according to Deadline.

“I’m all for memorializing Halyna and her beautiful work but not by screening and thereby promoting the film that killed her,” Rachel Morrison, the Oscar-nominated Black Panther Director of Photography, commented on the festival’s Instagram announcement about Rust. Similarly, Suzie Lavelle, DoP on Normal People and His Dark Materials, posted: “Promoting a film that shot with unsafe practices—leading to the death of its cinematographer—reconsider please.” These sentiments were echoed by other comments from cinematographers who worked on Rings Of Power, Silo, Mr. And Mrs. Smith, and more. Further, Deadline viewed WhatsApp messages in a cinematography group chat where members described the choice as “distasteful” and “tone deaf,” with one noting in part, “All I will see is the giant image of the man who pulled the trigger and took her life and the gross negligence that led to that moment. I really hope they reconsider this decision.”

In response to the Instagram comments, the festival pointed towards an interview with Bianca Cline, the cinematographer who finished the film after Hutchins’ death. Cline told People magazine that wrapping the movie was meant to honor Hutchins and her work. She added that Hutchins’ family is “excited” to see Rust, which Cline described as Hutchins’ “most beautiful film.” She said, “Halyna’s mother was probably the biggest champion of the film. She wanted it to be done because she knew how much it meant to Halyna. She told me how excited Halyna was to see the film.”

Others defending the decision to premiere Rust at Camerimage were encouraged by the involvement of former American Society of Cinematographers president Stephen Lighthill, who was Hutchins’ mentor at the American Film Institute. Director Li Lu (Echoes, The Resident) commented on the festival’s Instagram post, “Premiering work at Cameraimage [sic] was one of Halyna’s biggest dreams come true. I hope the festival can celebrate her other beautiful works, done with collaborators that she trusted and trusted her. I feel very sad that RUST is the only thing that will screen, but I (and others who knew her) are glad she is realizing a dream come true. We miss you, Halyna.”

In a statement previously given to Deadline about the premiere, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions said, “Rust Movie Productions is honored that our film will make its world premiere at the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival this November, a perfect stage to honor Halyna Hutchins. Her remarkable talent and vision are embedded in every frame of the film, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to showcase her work and let audiences experience the beauty and creativity she captured through her lens.”