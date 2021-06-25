Alex Trebek posthumously wins 8th Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host

Alex Trebek in 2019 Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

Tonight marks the 48th Daytime Emmys, the award show designed to honor those shows—soap operas, game shows, children’s programs, and more—that air outside the typical window covered by the Primtetime Emmy Awards. Tonight’s event honored shows and performers from many walks of television life, including Sesame Street, Kelly Clarkson, Ina Garten, Julie And The Phantoms, and more , but there were two categories where the victories were a little more poignant: Outstanding Game Show, and Outstanding Game Show Host, which were won by Jeopardy! and host Alex Trebek, respectively.

Advertisement

Tonight’s posthumous win for Outstanding Host was Trebek’s eighth , concluding a run that began with his first nomination for the award in 1987, his first win in 1989, and several more across the course of his long career. Most recently, he won in both 2019 and 2020; he also has the second-most number of wins in the category, total, coming in only behind Bob Barker of The Price Is Right fame. Jeopardy!, meanwhile, has been at the top of the pack for some time now , with tonight’s victory scoring the show its 17 th win in the category overall.

The Daytime Emmy’s In Memoriam section touched on Trebek’s life and career—as well as those of fellow TV legends Regis Philbin and Larry King, who died in 2020 and early 2021, respectively. Philbin was remembered by his long-time collaborator Kathy Lee Gifford, while King also received a posthumous award , winning for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for Larry King Now.

Meanwhile, other wins far tonight included an Outstanding Song nod for Netflix’s Julie, victory in the legal field for the ever-popular The People’s Court, and a win for Outstanding Drama Series for General Hospital. As usual, the Daytime Emmys pre-date the Primetime Awards by a decent span of time; the latter awards are scheduled for September 19 of this year.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]