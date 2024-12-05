Isaac will finally meet Alexander Hamilton on Ghosts Loot star Nat Faxon will play the founding father.

Ghosts is not throwing away its shot to bring Alexander Hamilton into the fold. Per Variety, Loot and The Conners star Nat Faxon will be stepping into the (perhaps un)dead founding father’s boots for an upcoming season four episode.

Fans of the popular Paramount+ sitcom will know that Hamilton’s appearance isn’t a mere musical theater gag. Everyone’s favorite flatulent Revolutionary War ghost, Captain Isaac Higgintoot, has long believed himself to be Hamilton’s biggest rival (and vice versa), although the latter almost definitely did not know he existed. Isaac’s disdain for Hamilton—which certainly didn’t benefit from the revelation that his nemesis’ life had been turned into an award-winning stage show—has been a running gag since season one.

[Mild Ghosts spoilers below. You’ve been warned!]

As of this writing, the show hasn’t revealed exactly how Hamilton will appear. It’s a bit of a tricky matter, since the ghosts are all bound to the place they died, and the real Hamilton definitely didn’t die at the show’s fictional Woodstone Manor. Well, almost all of the ghosts. Maybe Hamilton will be a “100% free-range” like Pete, whose special power is crossing geographical boundaries. Pete did just promise to bring back a new ghost back for Sass to meet, so maybe he’ll bring Hamilton back for Isaac as well. He could also just appear in a flashback which would be… slightly disappointing, but a little easier from a narrative perspective. We’ll see when the episode airs sometime in 2025.