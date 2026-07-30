Alexander Skarsgård is a sexy new kind of Wicker man in new trailer
Olivia Colman is his equally unconventional bride in the Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson film.Wicker (Screenshot: YouTube)
In the latest film from Black Bear, Oscar winner Olivia Colman asks Peter Dinklage for a husband—and boy does he deliver. Adapted from Ursula Willis’ popular short story “The Wicker Husband,” Wicker sees Colman play a fisherwoman in some scenic little village where, despite minding her own business and running her own business, she’s regularly mocked for failing to hook herself a husband and enjoy so-called “domestic bliss.” One day, tired from the taunting or perhaps just wanting something more from life, the fisherwoman asks the local basket-maker (Dinklage), who’s said to use more than wicker in his craft, to make her a husband. A month later, she’s at the altar with her wicker husband, played by Alexander Skarsgård in a fully practical suit created by Joe Dunckley and Wētā Workshop.