Alexander Skarsgård is a sexy new kind of Wicker man in new trailer

In the latest film from Black Bear, Oscar winner Olivia Colman asks Peter Dinklage for a husband—and boy does he deliver. Adapted from Ursula Willis’ popular short story “The Wicker Husband,” Wicker sees Colman play a fisherwoman in some scenic little village where, despite minding her own business and running her own business, she’s regularly mocked for failing to hook herself a husband and enjoy so-called “domestic bliss.” One day, tired from the taunting or perhaps just wanting something more from life, the fisherwoman asks the local basket-maker (Dinklage), who’s said to use more than wicker in his craft, to make her a husband. A month later, she’s at the altar with her wicker husband, played by Alexander Skarsgård in a fully practical suit created by Joe Dunckley and Wētā Workshop.

As we see in the first trailer for this romantic fantasy, the fisherwoman and her hot, furniture-inspired partner are soon having the time of their lives, which disrupts the natural order of things in the village, riling a willowy and judgmental neighbor played by Elizabeth Debicki along the way. A confrontation between The Crown alums seems inevitable, though Colman and Skarsgård get to break a few beds first. True to form, Dinklage mostly looks amused by the chaos and horniness his creation stirs up in the village. Richard E. Grant co-stars as an incompetent doctor and The Other Bennet Sister breakout Ella Bruccoleri is the neighbor proudly saying “WOULD.”

Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson wrote and directed the film, which boasts cinematography by Oscar winner Lol Crawley (The Brutalist), production design by Poor Things’ Renátó Cseh, costumes by Tóth András Dániel and Attila Godena-Juhász, and an original score by Anna Meredith (Eighth Grade). Wicker will be in select theaters October 23 before expanding on October 30.