Netflix puts a ring on Ali Wong’s latest special, Single Lady Ali Single Lady, Single Lady. Oh, oh, oh, oh, etc.

Ali Wong has done standup pregnant. She’s done stand-up pregnant again. She’s done stand-up not pregnant. But on October 8, Ali Wong will do stand-up like she never has before: Divorced.

Today, Netflix announced Wong’s fourth special, Ali Wong: Single Lady, which promises to be the most divorced special of the year. Advertised as entering her “divorced mom era,” Wong will bring her hard-charging stage presence back to the streamer sans the pains of pregnancy or marital bliss.

Recorded live at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival earlier this year, Single Lady is Wong’s first special since the disintegration of her decade-long marriage to Justin Hakuta. The couple separated in 2022 and filed for divorce last December. But the end of a relationship doesn’t have to be the end of the world; a rep for the couple told Vanity Fair last year that the separation was “amicable,” and they’ll continue to “co-parent lovingly.” Also, Wong is now the envy of anyone who needs a partner who is actually funny. (She’s been dating Bill Hader since Hakuta and Wong split.) Like John Mulaney, Chris Rock, and Joe Rogan, Wong’s special will be a place to discuss the ongoing gossip of her personal life, opening up “about post-divorce life and the quest for love.”

Ali Wong’s Single Lady streams on Netflix on October 8.