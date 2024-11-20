Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth series is starting to hatch Alien: Earth gets a mysterious new teaser ahead of its premiere in Summer 2025.

We finally know something about Noah Hawley’s Alien show! FX has kept a pretty tight lid on this thing since the series was first announced in 2020. Earlier this year, we finally found out the title, and last week, we got a little sneak peek in the Disney+ 2025 featurette. Finally, on Wednesday we were granted a full Alien: Earth teaser, plus a synopsis that pulls back the curtain (just a bit) on the show’s mystery.

Here’s what Alien: Earth is about: “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat,” the synopsis reads. “As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.”

The new series still won’t premiere on Hulu until Summer 2025, so FX is still keeping most of its secrets close to the vest. The Alien: Earth teaser is a teaser in the true sense of the word, revealing only swift, frightening flashes of the extraterrestrial monster (and nothing of the terrestrial setting or the human cast). The brief narration only hints at the direction of the show (and possibly nods towards that classic sci-fi/fantasy trope, the mystical pregnancy): “In 2120, Mother Earth is expecting.”

Hawley’s previous work with FX includes the X-Men show Legion and the award-winning ongoing anthology series Fargo. His latest, Alien: Earth, stars Sydney Chandler alongside Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.