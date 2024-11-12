Disney debuts glimpses of new Andor and The Bear in 2025 slate preview Disney+ (and FX/Hulu) is promoting its robust TV slate for 2025, including Daredevil, Percy Jackson, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Disney wants you to get excited (and keep paying for your Disney+ subscription for another year). In honor of “five years of streaming,” the studio released a teaser of everything coming to Disney+ in 2025, which includes some interesting sneak peeks of some of its buzziest shows. Yes, that means Andor, yes, it means Daredevil, and it also means #HuluOnDisneyPlus shows like Emmy-award winner The Bear. And like a customer at that restaurant, the fans are eating good.

The Bear sneak peek might be the most significant, in that it includes a major character meet-up: Ayo Edebiri’s Syd and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Donna. “Sometimes your work family is closer to you than your family-family,” the unstable Berzatto matriarch tells her son’s professional partner in the fourth season clip. There’s also a tantalizing look at the second season of Andor, in which, among other things, Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael tells Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to “think like a leader.” Other clips featured include a Percy Jackson And The Olympians chariot battle and a bit of new footage from The Handmaid’s Tale and Daredevil.

Elsewhere, there’s a look at Goosebumps: The Vanishing, a very brief peek at Noah Hawley’s mysterious Alien: Earth, and a glimpse at the Sterling K. Brown-led Paradise. That “Untitled Orphan project” about the real-life story of Natalia Grace, starring Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo, has been given a title: Good American Family. Marvel’s Ironheart is prepared to “build something iconic,” and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew actually attempts to give Star Wars back to its rightful audience (children) with a delightful-looking galactic adventure featuring Jude Law and a bunch of goofy looking aliens. Then there’s Chad Powers, Glen Powell’s football comedy that originated from a character Eli Manning played in his docuseries Eli’s Places. From the clip, it appears this might be an excuse for Powell to wear some more silly prosthetics like he did in Hit Man.

Disney is also promoting some Disney+ subscriber perks for the holiday season, like early access to merch for Deadpool & Wolverine and Home Alone. There’s a special ticket perk for Disneyland (certain eligible subscribers can “purchase 2 days and get 1 day free”) and early access to the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour. Subscribers can also enter daily for a chance to win a trip to Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025. C’mon, guys, doesn’t it feel worth it to be a member of the House of Mouse?