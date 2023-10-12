Over the many years since the invention of motion pictures, Hollywood has come up with precisely two ways to convince people to sit through a movie’s credits: One is the trendy post-credits stinger, where the movie continues with an extra scene that has Samuel L. Jackson pop up or the funny animal from earlier in the movie doing something funny. The other one is the classic blooper reel, where actors flub their lines or Jackie Chan mistimes a jump and gets bopped in the head. For her Eras Tour concert film, Taylor Swift has chosen the second option—though it would’ve been really fun to see Nick Fury inviting her and Beyoncé to join The Avengers or whatever.

Swift’s Eras Tour had a handful of iconic blooper moments, like the time she swallowed a bug, the time her escape door didn’t open and she had to run at full speed to get backstage for a costume change, the time she stepped on a backup dancer’s foot, and the time she briefly dated Matty Healy from The 1975, and according to Entertainment Weekly’s breathless write-up of the L.A. premiere of the Eras Tour movie, some of those moments are shown during the credits alongside footage of fans with their themed outfits and light-up bracelets and overpriced football stadium hot dogs or whatever. Variety says the credits also feature the yet-unreleased 1989 (Taylors Version) version of “Long Live.”

As for what’s not in the Eras Tour film, EW says the movie is 30 minutes or so shorter than the average Eras setlist (two hours and 45 minutes versus three hours and 15 minutes), and while trimming down some of the concert’s inter-Era transitions is part of it, there are apparently five songs that were entirely cut: “No Body, No Crime,” “Long Live,” “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Cardigan.”

Of course, Taylor Swift being Taylor Swift, there’s no chance that a more comprehensive film of these Eras Tour shows won’t be released at some point, whether it’s on DVD or VOD or Netflix, maybe with different versions that have different “surprise songs,” so you can get one version on VUDU and one on iTunes and another on Disney+ and they’re all different. (And, to be clear, this is not a criticism. We actually think it’s Good and Cool that she does stuff like that, and we think she’s awesome and everything she does is awesome, and if you assume otherwise than you are the one who should be yelled at in the comments.)

Speaking of the surprise songs, where Swift played different deep cuts from her catalog at every stop of the tour (give or take the few times she screwed one up and played it again or whatever), the Eras Tour movie features “Our Song” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” Not to go back to that previous point, but the three L.A. shows that were filmed for the movie featured six surprise songs total, which means there’s footage of those four songs that isn’t in the movie. Doesn’t it seem more likely that Swift would want to give her fans the full super-experience at some point and throw in everything? And doesn’t the fact that she’s not doing that now imply that she will do it later?

Here’s the full setlist, then, for the Eras Tour movie, from Variety: