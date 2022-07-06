Since Alvvays’ release of Antisocialites in 2017, fans have been anticipating a follow up from the indie pop group. After a quiet five years from the Canadian band, the wait is finally over. Via Stereogum, the band announced its new album Blue Rev and its release date of October 7. They’ve even gifted us a with the album’s lead single, “Pharmacist,” which you can listen to below.

Alvvays - Pharmacist [Official Audio]

In a press release from the band, the five year long gap between Antisocialites and Blue Rev was completely unexpected. While the pandemic and border closures paused any rehearsals for the album, lead singer Molly Rankin also had her apartment broken into with the thief having stolen recorder demos. On top of all of that, the flooding of a basement damaged most of the band’s gear, making recording near impossible.

Eventually, Alvvays met up to record the new album with Grammy-winning producer Shawn Everett, who’s worked with artists like Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs, and Perfume Genius. The title of the album Blue Rev has its history in Rankin and band member Kerri MacLellan’s teen years, with Blue Rev being the name of the “sugary alcoholic beverage” that the two would consume.

Last month, the Toronto band ramped up excitement for a new album with the announcement of a fall tour with Slow Pulp booked as the opener. The group posted an accompanying video on their Instagram with the caption “morphing out,” which featured some illusionist zig zags and another new song we can expect to hear in the coming months.

Check out the track list for Blue Rev below:

01 “Pharmacist”

02 “Easy On Your Own?”

03 “After The Earthquake”

04 “Tom Verlaine”

05 “Pressed”

06 “Many Mirrors”

07 “Very Online Guy”

08 “Velveteen”

09 “Tile By Tile”

10 “Pomeranian Spinster”

11 “Belinda Says”

12 “Bored In Bristol”

13 “Lottery Noises”

14 “Fourth Figure”

Blue Rev comes out October 7, 2022 via Polyvinyl Records.