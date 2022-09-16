Amanda Kramer has returned with one of the wildest, off-kilter film offerings of the year. The Paris Window director tackles heteronormativity, monogamy, and gender in the ‘50s-set queer musical Please Baby Please, starring Demi Moore, Karl Glusman, Andrea Riseborough, and Harry Melling. Early comparisons of Please Baby Please liken the bisexual-lighting-hued musical to the work of David Lynch and John Waters.

“There are many things we love about this film, including Andrea Riseborough’s fierce and fearless performance,” said Music Box Films’ Brian Andreotti. “Director Amanda Kramer’s bold mise en scene and stylized 1950s iconography combine to give adventurous audiences a highly entertaining musing on gender roles and desire that is both timely and timeless.”

PLEASE BABY PLEASE | Official Trailer | In Theaters October 28

The official description of Please Baby Please reads:



Suze (Riseborough) and Arthur (Melling) live an outwardly traditional lifestyle as the Lower East Side’s most bohemian Eisenhower-era couple. The pair’s cage is rattled when they encounter a gang of sadistic, leather-clad greasers known as The Young Gents. Suze and Arthur’s initial thrust of fear evolves into confusion of thrill and lust. This sudden exposure to flamboyant masculinity unlocks the realization that Suze is an aspiring leather daddy who mistook herself for a housewife. Meanwhile, the perpetually sensitive Arthur’s obsessive gender trouble goes sideways when Young Gent Teddy (Glusman) sparks a queer desire.

Advertisement

Please Baby Please’s full cast features Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ryan Simpkins, Jaz Sinclair, Dana Ashbrook, Cole Escola, Jake Choi, Marquis Rodriguez, Matt D’Elia, Karim Saleh, Yedoye Travis, Alisa Torres, Jake Sydney Cohen, Brendan O’Meara, and Dalton Weaver.

Please Baby Please will make its theatrical debut on October 28.