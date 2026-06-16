Fare thee well, Amanda Seyfried's Joni Mitchell biopic Meryl Streep and Anya Taylor-Joy are still set to star in a biopic about the beloved singer-songwriter, directed by Cameron Crowe.

Now that she’s looked at the clouds from both sides now, Amanda Seyfried revealed to British GQ that a few years ago, she was en route to starring in a Joni Mitchell biopic. That is, until the project fell apart. Seyfried showed off her Mitchell prowess last year when she strummed the dulcimer and sang some of “California” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The performance won praise from Beck, but there’s a reason Seyfried knew the song. Just before the pandemic, she was attached to star in a biopic about Mitchell and her longtime manager, Elliot Roberts. She met with both before Roberts’ death, and even got to pet Mitchell’s dogs as the folk icon told her stories. At Mitchell’s house, Seyfried continues, “She’s like, ‘We’ll put on [Blue] and light a fire. After we listened to the album, she’s like, ‘It’s sparse, isn’t it?'” Riding the high from that out-of-body experience, Seyfried spent the pandemic learning every song on Blue. “The day that I finished learning the last song on the album, ‘[The Last Time I Saw] Richard’, I fucking wept,” she continues. “I felt like a bona fide musician, like I belong here. I felt like I had put my own flag on the top of the mountain. Because it was a fucking mountain, I tell you.”