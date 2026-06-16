Fare thee well, Amanda Seyfried's Joni Mitchell biopic

Meryl Streep and Anya Taylor-Joy are still set to star in a biopic about the beloved singer-songwriter, directed by Cameron Crowe.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 15, 2026 | 9:26pm
News News Joni Mitchell
Fare thee well, Amanda Seyfried's Joni Mitchell biopic

Now that she’s looked at the clouds from both sides now, Amanda Seyfried revealed to British GQ that a few years ago, she was en route to starring in a Joni Mitchell biopic. That is, until the project fell apart.  Seyfried showed off her Mitchell prowess last year when she strummed the dulcimer and sang some of “California” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The performance won praise from Beck, but there’s a reason Seyfried knew the song. Just before the pandemic, she was attached to star in a biopic about Mitchell and her longtime manager, Elliot Roberts. She met with both before Roberts’ death, and even got to pet Mitchell’s dogs as the folk icon told her stories. At Mitchell’s house, Seyfried continues, “She’s like, ‘We’ll put on [Blue] and light a fire. After we listened to the album, she’s like, ‘It’s sparse, isn’t it?'” Riding the high from that out-of-body experience, Seyfried spent the pandemic learning every song on Blue. “The day that I finished learning the last song on the album, ‘[The Last Time I Saw] Richard’, I fucking wept,” she continues. “I felt like a bona fide musician, like I belong here. I felt like I had put my own flag on the top of the mountain. Because it was a fucking mountain, I tell you.”

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Before the project could come together, Cameron Crowe announced a competing biopic starring Seyfried’s Mamma Meryl Streep and Anya Taylor-Joy as the older and younger Mitchell. But not before people yelled at Crowe about it. “Apparently a lot of people reached out to Cameron Crowe and were like, ‘What the fuck are you doing, dude?'” It’s a fair question, but had the role not gone to Taylor-Joy, we would never know the answer to the question, “What’s the connection between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach?” They paved paradise and put up a Mushroom Kingdom. 

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 