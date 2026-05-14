Okay, now Amazon is actually looking for a new James Bond, for real

The next James Bond movie may still lack a 007, but it will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 14, 2026 | 5:07pm
Photo: Amazon MGM
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Okay, now Amazon is actually looking for a new James Bond, for real

After years of speculation, fan-castings, and reality shows, Amazon is formally casting a new super spy for his Majesty’s Secret Service. Here we were thinking that the studio was actively searching for a new actor to play James Bond in a new James Bond film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight for years now, but the search is actually only just getting underway. In a statement to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios confirms that they are looking for a new 007. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right,” Amazon says in a statement. 

Of course, a lack of a definitive name will not stop people from speculating about the role. In the last few weeks alone, the rumor mill churned out Jacob Elordi, Louis Partridge, Tom Holland, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as mere moments away from throwing on a tux and ordering his first martini. We suppose the news that Amazon is earnestly going to begin looking starting right now is relief to anyone who thought those picks were a little bland. Don’t get shaken or stirred, fans still holding out for Idris Elba. Stand strong. 

 
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