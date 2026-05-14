Okay, now Amazon is actually looking for a new James Bond, for real The next James Bond movie may still lack a 007, but it will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

After years of speculation, fan-castings, and reality shows, Amazon is formally casting a new super spy for his Majesty’s Secret Service. Here we were thinking that the studio was actively searching for a new actor to play James Bond in a new James Bond film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight for years now, but the search is actually only just getting underway. In a statement to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios confirms that they are looking for a new 007. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right,” Amazon says in a statement.