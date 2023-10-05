CBS’s The Amazing Race has been running (har har) for over 20 years, both because the format is eternally repeatable (at least until the planet runs out of both people and countries for them to visit) and because it is one of the least offensively stupid reality shows in the history of the genre. But what if, instead of just traveling the globe in pursuit of a cash prize, the contestants were traveling the globe in pursuit of a cash prize and everything was James Bond-themed? That’s the question posed by Prime Video’s 007: Road To A Million, a show that looks a heck of a lot like The Amazing Race in this new trailer but with two twists: It’s all inspired by James Bond movies, and also Brian Cox is there for some reason.

The show features nine teams of two as they do James Bond-y stuff (drive an old Aston Martin, climb up a tall thing, walk on top of a train, speak in an accent, shoot a gun) in hopes of winning £1,000,000. Nobody’s suggesting that the winner will also get to be the next James Bond, but that would be cool (and then if Richard Madden randomly showed up as one of the contestants, we’d know that the fix is in).

007: Road To A Million - Official Teaser | Prime Video

As for Cox, he’s sort of the villain of this show, “playing” a “character” called “The Controller” who is in charge of this twisted James Bond competition and will decide “where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions” (according to The Hollywood Reporter). Readers as clever as Bond himself may have clocked that this is the first mention of “questions,” but apparently the contestants will have to answer questions at some point—and not just any questions, but questions devised by the twisted mind of The Controller. (We don’t want to give anyone an unfair advantage, but if he ever asks about Method acting, just say that it’s stupid.)

007: Road To A Million will premiere with all eight of its episodes on Prime Video on November 10.