Happy holidays from The A.V. Club to you! If you’re anything like us, the winter season is for curling up in front of your screen—and watching the best films for the occasion. Starting with Amazon Prime Video, we’re rounding up the best holiday movies to watch on each streaming platform. Minimize the searching and scrolling and read on for our recommendations for the best cinema for Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s, which in this case includes classics like Miracle On 34th Street and It’s A Wonderful Life, plus off-the-wall-options like A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, and even a horror movie. Continue to watch this space for more handy streaming guides throughout the season.

This list was updated on November 19, 2022.

