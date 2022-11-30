The Ring (Available December 1)

The Ring (2002) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

2002’s The Ring holds up hardcore as a great and scary movie. The recent success of films like Smile (2022) or It Follows (2014) was all predicated on the idea of a cursed object grabbing hold of someone and giving them a time crunch to pass it on to someone else or suffer the consequences. The Ring is at the fore of that conceit. Yes, obviously The Ring was based on the J-horror classic Ringu (1998) so all props should be aimed there. However, The Ring was a much bigger hit and in many ways, a much better-realized film.

The movie trailer lays out the film’s premise easily: there’s a videotape filled with terrifying images. If you watch it, you will get a phone call foretelling your imminent death in exactly seven days. Naomi Watts plays skeptical journalist Rachel Keller who is asked to look into a recent death. She soon finds out there’s disturbing extenuating circumstances as the plot thickens in dark and creepy ways. A smash hit, the film also brought director Gore Verbinski and screenwriter Ehren Krueger to the masses (in some cases for better and for worse). In his review for The A.V. Club, Keith Phipps said “Gore Verbinski creates an air of dread that begins with the first scene and never lets up, subtly incorporating elements from the current wave of Japanese horror films along the way.”