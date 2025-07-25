Amazon is making a Wolfenstein show, because "killing Nazis is evergreen" Based on the best-selling game franchise, the Wolfenstein show is being developed by Station Eleven's Patrick Somerville.

Video game franchise Wolfenstein has never been the most complicated concept kicking around in the gaming sphere. Although later games have added characterization, pathos, and goofy superpowers to heroic soldier B.J. Blazkowicz, the basic concept has always gone straight for the gut: “Kill as many Nazis as possible in the shortest window of time imaginable.”

Which is, basically, the selling point that Amazon’s new TV adaptation of the series is rolling with, including deploying an all-timer introductory logline for the in-development show, seven quick and simple words: “The story of killing Nazis is evergreen.” Said Nazi-killing epic is being developed by Station Eleven and Maniac creator Patrick Somerville, working with Kilter Films, which currently produces the Fallout show for Amazon. Executives from MachineGames, which makes the modern Wolfenstein titles, are also set to executive produce on the series.