Amazon is making a Wolfenstein show, because "killing Nazis is evergreen"

Based on the best-selling game franchise, the Wolfenstein show is being developed by Station Eleven's Patrick Somerville.

By William Hughes  |  July 25, 2025 | 4:17pm
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Image: Bethesda Softworks
TV News Wolfenstein
Amazon is making a Wolfenstein show, because
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

Video game franchise Wolfenstein has never been the most complicated concept kicking around in the gaming sphere. Although later games have added characterization, pathos, and goofy superpowers to heroic soldier B.J. Blazkowicz, the basic concept has always gone straight for the gut: “Kill as many Nazis as possible in the shortest window of time imaginable.”

Which is, basically, the selling point that Amazon’s new TV adaptation of the series is rolling with, including deploying an all-timer introductory logline for the in-development show, seven quick and simple words: “The story of killing Nazis is evergreen.” Said Nazi-killing epic is being developed by Station Eleven and Maniac creator Patrick Somerville, working with Kilter Films, which currently produces the Fallout show for Amazon. Executives from MachineGames, which makes the modern Wolfenstein titles, are also set to executive produce on the series.

The Wolfenstein games have a long history in gaming Originally created as proto-stealth games by Muse Software in the 1980s, the franchise exploded in popularity when future Doom studio id Software created Wolfenstein 3D in 1992, allowing players to gun down copious amounts of German soliders (and even a Mecha-Hitler) from a first-person view. The series has gone through periods of redevelopment and rebooting in that time, with the most recent version—which started in 2015 with Wolfenstein: The New Order—telling a Man In The High Castle-esque story of an alternate history where America fell under the cruel control of the Nazi regime. (Causing Blazkowicz to have to stab a lot of Nazis in the neck to make things right.)

There’s no word yet on which version of this story the show will go with because, again, the entire logline is simply “The story of killing Nazis is evergreen.” Presumably all you really need at this point, though, is some German uniforms, some mooks to fill them, and a sufficiently big, beefy motherfucker to then put holes in both of the above; like we said, the franchise isn’t necessarily complicated, but it is usually pretty damn fun.

[via Variety]

 

 
Join the discussion...
 