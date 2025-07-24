E! News gets the axe again
Despite the broadcast cancellation, the E! News brand will continue to maintain a presence on social media.Image: E! News logo
It’s a terrible month to be a long-running entertainment news show. E! News is the latest legacy brand to get the axe after CBS announced the end of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last Thursday. Variety reports that the decision came from E! Network itself, “as it looks to leverage its brand of entertainment coverage and commentary across digital and social platforms.” (For the record, Deadline has a slightly different read. It reports that the decision was passed down by Versant, the fledgling company in charge of the NBCUniversal cable channels Comcast sloughed off during its breakup.)